Demi Lovato threatened a frozen yogurt shop and then apologizes. The singer used her networks to criticize a small business and then half apologized, ok, sorry not sorry.

Lovato went against a frozen yogurt shop in LA, The Bigg Chill, which sells cookies and sugar-free products, threw a tantrum on her social media because it was “extremely difficult for her to order her yogurt and have to go through that entire counter full of sugar-free products ”until reaching the counter.

Demi accused the store of promoting the problematic “diet culture” and even threatened that they didn’t want to “mess with it” and finally blurted out that “the customer is always right.”

According to Yahoo! The pop star shared that she was frustrated to see how the store has ‘diet food’, such as sugar-free cookies, which she sees as helping to promote the troubled diet culture.

“I find it extremely difficult to order at (The Bigg Chill) when you have to go through loads of sugar-free cookies / and other diet products before hitting the counter,” said the 28-year-old singer. “Do better, please.” The experience inspired the “Dancing With The Devil” singer to launch the hashtag #DietCultureVultures, with which she tries to criticize the “harmful messages of brands or companies that perpetuate a society that not only allows but also praises the eating disorders. “

The Yogurt shop, The Bigg Chill responded to Demi saying that “they sell products for diabetics, celiacs, vegans and of course many tolerant products as well” this caused Demi instead of realizing her mistake, was worse against them.

For Demi, they should put labels on their ads saying that these foods are for celiacs, vegans or diabetics, because for her when the message is not clear it is confusing and being in LA it is very difficult to distinguish between diet culture vs needs of health.

After the store explains, Demi accuses them of bad service, being rude and that their whole experience was fatal, and comes and gives them advice on how they should run their business and how to promote their products to all kinds of people, especially for those who have eating disorders, who will not look for excuses, and do better. Here the capture of the messages:

Come on! Now it turns out that stores can’t sell cookies or sugar-free products because that’s an ode to “diet culture” and makes eating disorder sufferers uncomfortable – according to Miss Lovato. SHUT UP! She is so absorbed in thinking about herself that she forgot that there are also people with diabetes, celiac disease, vegans, people who cannot eat sugar or simply do not want to eat it. She even sent them a post about the products, and the store responded by telling them that they hadn’t sold those products for years, that this post was from 2016. She claimed to have seen them in the store.

Well, after her tantrum and people’s criticism, Demi Lovato went and half apologized. Here is your video.

In short, because she speaks for 8 minutes, she apologized saying that since she was very honest and always blurts out what she thinks, her message loses its meaning when she becomes sensitive. That she drew conclusions ahead of time and that she shouldn’t have reacted the way she did. She would like to talk to the people in the store to help them get the message across in the right way, she is human and talks about her problems. Feel the message was misunderstood.

She expressed that she is not attacking a small business as someone with a large following. That she got into a situation that didn’t sit well with her and talked about it, and it feels good that she did. What makes her feel bad is the way people saw or interpreted her message, which was all misunderstood.

As usual, others are to blame, not her, no one understands. Everyone misinterpreted his message.

“I’m really sorry that people took it in a bad way. I get very passionate ”- she concluded.

Demi not only criticized the frozen yogurt shop in public, she threatened them in private that they would stop making excuses, not mess with her and that the customer is always right.

Sure, since his tantrum didn’t go well, because Hello! People told her that she is not right about anything, the whole world does NOT have to adapt to her and her problems, she comes out and says well, she had a bad day and feels that people misunderstood. Sorry, Not Sorry.

Anyways, Demi Lovato threatened a frozen yogurt shop and then apologizes. Karen Lovato.

