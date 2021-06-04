Demi Lovato talks about the bad attitude “that characterized her during her adolescence

Demi Lovato has taken advantage of the new episode of her brand new podcast, ‘4D With Demi Lovato’, to reflect on the reasons for this “bad attitude”, in his own words, which characterized him during a good part of his childhood and adolescence, marked by his status as a shining star of the Disney factory.

In his opinion, the fact of having to help his family financially at that time, understandable on the other hand given that he was the member of his clan who earned the most money at that time, was an enormous responsibility that made a dent in his character and that, it also prevented him from enjoying a relatively happy, humble, and carefree childhood. In any case, Demi has wanted to openly support her parents, who logically did not have a “Instruction manual” for raising a “child star”.

“It’s just that I rose to fame at too young an age, and I became the main source of income for the family… My parents didn’t have an instruction manual to help them raise a child star. So when they wanted to punish me at the age of 17, I would respond defiantly and say: ‘I’m the one who pays the bills.’ When the world puts you on a pedestal, you think you’re not doing anything wrong “, explained Demi Lovato in her speech.