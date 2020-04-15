The pop star met the actor when he was 18 and they ended up spending six together.

At the time Demi lovato and Wilmer Valderrama They formed one of the strongest couples in the entertainment world, and when they decided to go their separate ways in 2016, they did so promising that their friendship would survive the breakup.

However, in the end it was not so, as the singer has confessed now in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar magazine in which she confirmed that she has lost contact with her ex-boyfriend, who announced his plans to marry his current girlfriend last year. January.

“I am very happy for him and I wish him only the best, but we are no longer part of the other’s life, and we have not spoken in a long timeDemi explained.

The pop star met the actor when he was 18 years old and they ended up spending six together during which he became their greatest support during their fight against addictions. The only downside is that Demi lived the last stage of her adolescence and the first of her twenties accompanied by someone considerably older than her and did not have the opportunity to know herself.

“When you start dating someone so young and end up spending more than five years together, in the end you don’t have the opportunity to learn on your own“He pointed out.

The couple ended their mutual agreement romance in 2016.

That is why I am not currently interested in looking for love again: “I think it’s the best thing for me because I need to learn to be alone.He has admitted.

