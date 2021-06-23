Demi Lovato says that doubts about her sexual gender caused the overdose she suffered in 2018



Demi Lovato attributes her overdose to doubts about her sexual gender.

Photo: Emma McIntyre for iHeartMedia. / .

Demi Lovato already made it very clear, when he announced weeks ago that his gender identity was non-binary, that the long path of personal exploration that had led to such a revelation had not been without problems and internal conflicts that, among other things, occasionally manifested themselves in aggressive, self-destructive and even erratic behaviors as it was. your overdose. The singer is convinced that her insecurity about her sexual gender led her to have it.

Now the old disney star has wanted to establish important links between that confusion that he lived on account of his identity and some of the setbacks experienced in the framework of your addiction to alcohol and other substances. So much so, that in her last conversation with People magazine, Demi has expressed her belief that that overdose that almost cost him his life in 2018 it is explained, to a large extent, with the torment she suffered by unintentionally submitting to those social conventions linked to her already overdue stage as a ‘female artist’, when she already felt a lot of pressure by their sexual gender.

“I really think when i overdosed of 2018 was because I was ignoring my own truth. I had to do so much to suppress my true self and thus fit into the image of a pop star and female actress, that in the end all of this took its toll on me. It was something that had been assigned to me and with which I never identified. I did it in any case because that was supposed to be the right thing to do, “he argued. Demi lovato in his talk with the publication in which talk about gender with which he was supposed to identify himself at that time.

The message that, through his own life experience, From my wants to convey to public opinion and, especially, to his younger fans, he values ​​precisely the need and justice derived from staying true to oneself and living life based on one’s own criteria, not based on external, restrictive norms and even whimsical, which are the result of a popular culture that still oversimplifies everything related to sexuality and gender identity.

“I have learned that it is neither natural nor good to follow that path of suppressing your own identity, in which you deny your truth. You can only do that for a certain period of time before everything explodes and ends up manifesting in various ways, including some of them negative, “he said. Demi lovato on the counterproductive and immoral of submission.