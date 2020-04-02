The singer will donate a part of the proceeds from her designs to help doctors who fight COVID-19

Demi lovato

Photo:

LISA O’CONNOR / . / .

More than two years ago, Demi lovato caused a sensation as a sportswear model for the Fabletics firm; but later, due to his personal problems, he moved away from that facet. Already replenished, the singer has returned with a new line of leggings and tops, designed by herself, which debuts today.

In your account Instagram, Demi appears modeling one of the sports outfits, made up of tight leggings and a yellow top; a few minutes after being published, his post accumulated more than 270 thousand likes.

But that is not all: Demi lovato announced that they will donate five dollars for each of their items sold, to help the doctors who work day to day helping people with COVID-19; She has until June 30 to raise $ 125,000.

In the jungle, Ximena Córdoba boasts her spectacular body in a bikini

Ela Velden is shown in the bathroom without underwear and very sensual

Susana Renteria opens her white blouse and shows off her incredible attributes

.