Demi Lovato releases single! – Music News

Demi Lovato is not only a great human being, a beautiful and talented woman, but she is also a very versatile singer. She can sing to us from ballads for solidarity purposes, romantic ballads that will inspire you or probably will also make you cry, to very moving songs in collaboration with great artists, well, maybe the word is “perrear”, she does everything . This time we present you a single by the singer who recently premiered and that we are sure you will love. Are you ready?

Demi Lovato premiered on March 25 her most recent material entitled, “Dancing with the Devil” a song that just 4 days after its release, on YouTube broke a record since it has reached in just a few hours more than a million and a half of reproductions! Check out Demi Lovato’s official music video here> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OloERKU4VMg

Now this song is really breaking it, nothing surprising from Demi Lovato, as we said before this talented Latin singer everything she sings makes her a success.

It is a letter that reaches us all, we all have good and bad days, we all have our 5 minutes, or moments of happiness, but what happens when you are not well and have to pretend to be? It is something that is unfortunately fashionable, it is fashionable not to be able to express our feelings for fear of losing someone, it is fashionable not to be able to say what we feel, for fear of losing control, but we do not realize that by not saying what we feel, by not removing the emotions that we carry inside, the only thing we lose is ourselves, to the point of filling a bomb that is only a matter of time before it explodes, and worst of all is that when that happens, when everything collapses, you do not know how it will end.

Never hesitate to ask for help, it’s okay not to be okay.