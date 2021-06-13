Demi Lovato prepares a new video with rapper G-Eazy

Demi Lovato is ready for one more collaboration in her career; this time it will be with rapper Gerald Earl Gillum, better known as G-Eazy.

A month ago, Demi Lovato made it known that she identifies with the non-binary gender through her twitter account. During the message she issued, she said she was proud to change the pronouns with which they refer to her from then on.

Although at the moment, he did not speak about whether he had the intention of also changing his name, it is a possibility that is not ruled out now that it will not be “her”, but “them”. Demi has been open to talking about the subject as a result of a deep process of reflection and healing that she has waged in recent years.

As part of this evolution of his persona, he has also been discovering new forms of expression, since he has become much more involved in the creative concepts of his videos and is now looking for new collaborations with other talents.

Such is the case with Gerald Earl Gillum, aka G-Eazy. Together they are working on a video for an unreleased song that is filming in Los Angeles.

Demi wore a Funky Mullet for the occasion and wore makeup that emphasized her smoky eyes.

Practically, he left a preview of his looks on his Instagram stories, where it was possible to notice that under his yellow shirt, he wears a crop top of the same tone of the brand Les girls les boys, with a value of 49 dollars.

The lower part of her outfit is made up of Rhude brand yacht pants, known to be quite comfortable and light, adding 675 to her look. And for a comfortable walk on set, she chose a pair of Timberland ankle boots in collaboration with Jimmy Choo for $ 1,295.