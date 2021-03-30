Demi Lovato opens up about her sexuality: she’s pansexual

Getty Images Demi Lovato opens up about her sexuality: Does she like men or women?

Pop star Demi Lovato spoke about her sexuality, during a podcast conversation with Joe Rogan, and there she told him that she identifies as a pansexual person. The singer had previously departed from labels, but told Rogan that when she was younger she was “super locked up.”

Lovato survived a drug overdose in 2018 and is opening up more about that near-fatal experience and her life in a new documentary.

“I’m so fluid now, and part of the reason I’m so fluid is because I was, like, super closed,” Lovato told Rogan on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast that debuted on March 27, 2021. Rogan asked: “Do you mean sexually fluid? Do you like girls? Do you like boys?”. And Lovato replied, “Yeah… anything really,” and confirmed that she is pansexual.

According to GLAAD, “While being bisexual means being attracted to more than one gender, being pansexual means being attracted to all gender identities or attracted to people regardless of gender.”

The 28-year-old Lovato’s new documentary Dancing With The Devil premiered on YouTube on March 23. The podcast interview with Rogan can be heard on Spotify.

Lovato told Rogan that she doesn’t see herself marrying a man, but that could change

Lovato, who was engaged to actor and musician Max Ehrich from March 2020 to September 2020, spoke with Rogan about family trauma and he asked her if she wanted to have children of her own.

“I used to want, I think if I want something, it’s adopt, more than anything,” Lovato said. “I was engaged to a man last year. I totally thought that she would be married, maybe pregnant right now. And that is not the case, “he added.

Lovato mentioned: “I know my life is not going according to my plan. … My plan, when I was 15, would have been like, ‘this, this, this’ at ‘this’ age, but you know, life doesn’t go according to any plan. So I could sit here and say I want to have children, but I don’t know, because that could change. I think at this moment I want to adopt, for sure ”.

The singer also highlighted: “I also don’t know if I’m going to break up with a boy, so I can’t really imagine myself getting pregnant.”

In another recent interview, with Entertainment Weekly, Lovato said: “Regardless of whether the drama is happening or not, I am too gay to marry a man right now. I don’t know if that will change in 10 years, and I don’t know if that will ever change, but I love accepting myself. ” Lovato told EW: “I always knew it was ‘very queer’, but I have totally accepted it.

Lovato said she “felt a lot of shame” for being attracted to women when she was a Christian in Texas.

Lovato told Rogan: “I heard someone call the LGBTQIA community + the alphabet mafia and I said, ‘That’s it. That’s what I’ll do. “I’m part of the alphabet mafia and I’m proud.”

Lovato said when she saw Sarah Michelle Gellar kiss Selma Blair in Cruel Intentions as a child: “I was like, ‘Oh, I like that,’ but I was really ashamed, because growing up in Texas as a Christian, that’s very frowned upon. And so any attraction I ever had for a woman at a young age, I turned off before I even allowed myself to process what I was feeling. “

In 2017, Lovato took a different approach when asked about her sexuality. She told PrideSource.com: “I feel like everyone is always looking for a headline and they always want their magazine or TV show or whatever to come up with something about what my sexuality is. I feel like it’s irrelevant to my music. “

Lovato added: “I stand up for the things that I believe in and the things that I am passionate about, but I like to keep my personal life as private as possible when it comes to dating and sexuality and all that stuff, just because it has nothing to do with me. music. Unfortunately, we live in a world where everyone is trying to get that snippet of sound and I’m not getting those sound vibes by the way. “

