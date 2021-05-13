Demi Lovato now prepares to hunt aliens

Demi Lovato’s new television project will allow her to unleash her passion for everything related to the aliens looking for proof of their existence as part of a documentary titled ‘Unidentified with Demi Lovato’, which will be broadcast on the Peacock streaming service owned by NBC Universal.

According to a press release, the series – which has no release date yet – will follow Demi and her skeptical best friend Matthew and her sister Dallas as the three attempt to uncover the truth about the unidentified flying object phenomenon.

The pop star will consult experts in extraterrestrial life and will interview witnesses of these alleged encounters with beings from other planets. It will also delve into theories about the “secret reports” that the United States government would conceal and conduct experiments in places famous for sightings that have occurred in the past.

Scooter Braun, the singer’s manager, also participates in the docu-series as executive producer, although it has not been clarified if he shares the artist’s faith and considers himself a “true believer”.

Demi’s intention is to convince both her relatives and the audience that not only are there intelligent beings beyond our planet, but that they are already here, among us, so it would be vital “Make peace” with them to “save ourselves.”

