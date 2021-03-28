Demi Lovato makes strong revelations in her documentary

Demi Lovato is close to releasing the revealing documentary about her life called “Dancing with the Devil,” in which she tackles various intricate themes from her past. The former Disney star promises to have no filters when recounting the episodes that marked her during her rise to fame, in particular her addictions and other demons that haunted her since her teens. The film, which will be released on March 23, begins with a warning: “This documentary contains raw and honest discussions about addiction, eating disorders, sexual abuse and mental health. It can be a trigger for some ”.

© @ ddlovato

The 28-year-old singer reveals in the documentary that due to the overdose she experienced in 2018 she suffered a heart attack and three strokes from which she is still recovering. “My doctor told me that I had between five and ten more minutes to live,” he says. However, things that day escalated to another level. “I didn’t just overdose. They took advantage of me, ”says the Sorry not Sorry interpreter, explaining that she was sexually assaulted by the person who sold her the toxic substances.

“When I woke up in the hospital, they asked me if we had consensual relationships. Right at that moment I had a flash and I remembered him lying on top of me, so I said yes. It wasn’t until a month later that I realized it, ”he commented.

Lovato opens her heart and traumatic grounds caused by her excesses, which remain her cross to this day. “I have punished myself a lot over the years. It took me a lot to accept what had happened, “he said.

Another moment that left everyone moved was when the artist expressed that this was not the first time that she had to be a victim of abuse, since at age 15, when she was part of Disney’s youth cast, she experienced a traumatic situation that worsened her addiction problems and eating disorders.

© @ ddlovato