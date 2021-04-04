Demi Lovato joins the list of Pansexual celebrities 🏳️‍🌈

Demi Lovato just came out as Pansexual. Find out here that other celebrities also feel represented by this terminology.

Pansexuals are all those people who are open in their sexual choices without caring about the biological sex or the gender identity of their partners. Many identify it as falling in love with the person regardless of their gender.

In her last interview with Joe Rogan, Demi addressed the topic of becoming a mother and that’s when she revealed that she would like to have children but that she did not look pregnant since she did not know if she would end up with a man, opening the conversation to her sexuality revealing how Pansexual.

Despite the fact that her last relationship was with a boy, more specifically with Max Ehrich, Demi also had an affair with DJ Lauren Abedini, with whom she walked hand in hand through Disneyland.

But the 28-year-old actress and singer is not the only celebrity who is part of this new group, Miley Cyrus, Cara Delevigne and Bella Thorne are other celebrities who openly talk about their Pansexuality.

Miley Cyrus dated several men, she was even married to Australian Liam Hemsworth, but had two affairs with women, between Kaitlynn Carter and model Stella Maxwell.

It is more likely that Cara Delevingne is associated with girls since his last relationships were with women, such as Ashley Benson or Michelle Rodirguez, but according to Popsugar, the English model was also romantically linked with the musician, Jake Bugg and even with Leo DiCaprio .

Bella Thorne is characterized by her wild style and her varied taste for couples. The 23-year-old actress had several romances including with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick and with influencer Tana Mongeau.