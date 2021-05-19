Demi Lovato Is Non-Binary, Using They / Them Pronouns

Demi Lovato has revealed that they identify as non-binary and are using the pronouns them / them. Writing on Instagram, Demi said “Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity and chance to be who we want and wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, and everything in between. Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras. Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all – I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they / them moving forward 💖 ”

They added that “This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way xox. “

In the video above, filmed for their podcast 4D With Demi Lovato, Demi added “I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering. “

So happy Demi is living in their truth and sharing their story. Listen to them discuss their journey further with non-binary performance artist and author Alok Vaid-Menon on 4D With Demi Lovato:

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

