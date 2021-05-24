Demi Lovato identifies with non-binary gender and will use ‘them’ pronouns

Demi Lovato keeps opening up about her journey of self-discovery and has announced that she identifies as a non-binary person. “Today is a day in which I am very happy to share with you more about my life. I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and that I will officially change my pronouns to it / them in the future, ”the singer wrote on Twitter.

According to Lovato, she decided to make herself known as a genderless person after “a lot of healing and self-reflection work”, adding that “I am still learning and learning from myself, and I don’t pretend to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens up another level of vulnerability for me, ”he said.

The star also explained the reason for her decision. “I am doing this for those who have not been able to share who they really are with their loved ones. Please continue to live in your truths and know that I am sending you a lot of love, ”added Lovato.

Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between. pic.twitter.com/HSBcfmNruo – Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

The two-time Grammy nominee broke the news during the first episode of his new 4D podcast. For the show, Demi welcomed Alok Vaid-Menon, a writer and performer who does not fit the genre, to discuss in depth what it means to identify as non-binary.

According to Lovato and Vaid-Menon, it means that “you are not exclusively a man or a woman.” The Dancing With the Devil singer also said, “It would be amazing if people could start to identify me as them”; however, they will understand if people “slip” the pronoun she when referring to Demi.

Lovato knows that people need to adapt and get used to the new pronouns; however, they ask you to make an effort. “I think it is important because I want to use these pronouns that seem appropriate to me. Nor do I want people to be so afraid of spoiling it that in the end they don’t try to use them, “he said. Vaid-Menon said it takes “practice and commitment.”

Watch the first episode of 4D with Demi Lovato below!