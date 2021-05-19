Demi Lovato identifies as gender non-binary

Understand non-binary gender 4:46

(CNN) – Demi Lovato revealed that she identifies as gender non-binary.

He told his followers of “pride” that it means to make the change after “a lot of self-reflection work.”

Demi Lovato, a popular singer who rose to fame as a teenage movie star, made the announcement to her followers in a video and tweets posted online Wednesday.

“I feel that this better represents the fluidity that I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel a more authentic and faithful person as I know that I am and that I am still discovering,” she said.

Lovato added that she made the decision “after a lot of healing and self-reflection work.”

“I’m still learning and getting to know myself, and I don’t pretend to be an expert person or spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens up another level of vulnerability for me, ”Lovato said.

Demi Lovato on her overdose: Now I’m in control 2:19

“I am doing this for those who have not been able to share who they really are with their loved ones. Please continue to live in your truth and know that I am sending you a lot of love.

A singer of hits like “Sorry Not Sorry,” Lovato recently shared her personal struggles with mental health and addiction in a YouTube documentary, which followed her journey before and after a near-fatal overdose in 2018.

“My doctors said I had five to ten more minutes,” Lovato says in the documentary, speaking about the incident.

In a later interview with EW, Lovato said that ending her engagement to actor Max Ehrich helped her understand that she is “too queer” for such an engagement to a man right now.

“Regardless of whether there is drama or not, I am too gay to marry a man right now,” Lovato said. “I don’t know if that will change in 10 years and I don’t know if that will ever change, but I love accepting myself.”

CNN’s Lisa Respers France contributed reporting.