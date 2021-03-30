Demi Lovato has a catharsis while filming ‘Dancing with the Devil’

Demi Lovato had a heartbreaking and emotionally charged reaction while filming her music video for “Dancing with the Devil,” and TMZ got the dramatic scene. Demi co-directed the music video with Michael D. Ratner, which they filmed last week. The scene is a hospital setting, with Demi in a bed hooked up to all kinds of monitors, recreating the fight for her life after nearly dying of an overdose. Production sources told TMZ that Demi surprised everyone by saying that she wanted to get off the script and improvise. Once the cameras started recording, he started lip-syncing to the song and started sobbing uncontrollably. As the song, which was released last Thursday, recounted her experience while lying about her addiction, her emotions grew more and more intense. At one point you hear Ratner say “To the camera” … Demi looked into the lens and the sobs became real. Our sources say that people on set were very nervous when Demi said she wanted to improvise… fearing that the emotion was too much for her. It turns out that it was the opposite, after the take, Demi told everyone that she loved it because it was something “cathartic”.