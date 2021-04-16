Demi Lovato feels prettier when she doesn’t wear a drop of makeup

Demi lovato has once again shown that, despite her many and recognized insecurities regarding her physique, she is still immersed in a public crusade against the strict and homogenizing beauty standards that have traditionally prevailed in the entertainment industry, which end up imposing a high degree of pressure on the youngest to always show themselves ‘perfect’ to others.

In his last talk on the actress Drew Barrymore program, the former Disney star has assured that she always looks more “beautiful” when you don’t have a drop of makeup on your faceAs well as when you ditch the sophisticated red carpet garments for the comfort of a pair of sweatpants. In short, the artist associates beauty with “authenticity” and those moments in which she feels fully supported by her true friends.

“I think I feel prettier when my face is washed, without makeup, and when I’m wearing sweatpants. Basically when I’m relaxed and with my friends. I do not know, I feel beautiful when I can be myself, authentically, when I am clean and comfortable, “she assured during her interview with the Hollywood star.

It should be remembered that, to this day, Demi is also waging an important war against the so-called ‘diet culture’, which is intrinsically linked to that terrible and insane obsession with standards of beauty that the artist has set out to eradicate. “I no longer count the calories of things, I no longer exercise like before. I neither restrict myself nor purge of any kind and, above all… I no longer live my life according to the norms of the diet culture, ”he explained emphatically in a recent interview.