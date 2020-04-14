Strong words Lovato has let out in his conversation with Harper’s Bazaar …

Early in his career, Demi lovato rubbed shoulders with other studios stars Disney and he got to know the vast majority of them in depth, but today he has lost contact with his former colleagues.

Although in his adolescence he starred in two films with Hermanos Jonas and went on tour with the youngest of the three brothers, Nick, over the years they have grown apart. Selena Gomez, another youthful idol from whom Demi was inseparable at the time, is not currently part of her life, contrary to what might seem because of the proud message that the first one dedicated to her in January after seeing her performance in the Grammy gala.

“When you grow up with someone, you will always have a special affection for that person. But I’m not your friend anymore, that’s how it turned out ... ”, She confessed in an interview to Harper’s Bazaar magazine before biting her tongue and resorting to a politically correct answer to get out of the mess she had gotten herself into. “I will always love her, and I only wish the best for others.”

From that time, she only continues to consider a true friend to Miley Cyrus, for those who only have good words. “She is wonderful, and I want her to die and I always will, always. But it seems to me that it is the only one with which I still speak ”, has unveiled.

In his circle of friends there is also the pop star Ariana Grande, who has become a great support for Demi on her return to the music industry after the overdose that almost cost her life in 2018, and many other women whose friendship she considers sacred.

“It is a very beautiful dynamic and that divine feminine energy has helped me get up and move forward in some of my darkest moments”, has stated.

