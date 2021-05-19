Demi Lovato declares herself to be of binary gender: she will start using the neuter pronouns ‘they / them’



Demi Lovato has surprised the world with these statements.

Photo: Rich Fury / Getty Images

Pop star Demi lovato, 28, has announced his plans to start using the neutral pronouns ‘they / them’ through a series of tweets in which he explains that he wants to adapt the language that is used publicly to refer to his person to his identity not binaria, which he has now shared for the first time with his fans.

“I want to take this moment to talk about something very personal with all of you. During the last year and a half I have been doing a recovery and self-reflection exercise, and through this work I have had a revelation and I identify with the non-binary gender ”, he clarified. “With that said, I’m going to officially change my pronouns to ‘they / them’ [la tercera persona del plural en inglés]. I think they better represent the fluidity that I feel in my gender identity and allow me to be faithful to the person that I know I am and that I am getting to know better ”.

In any case, Demi has insisted that she still has a lot to learn and does not want to give lessons to anyone: “I want to make it clear that I am still training and discovering myself,” she added.

Sharing this news with the rest of the world has embraced a new level of vulnerability, but she hopes that her case will help others “continue to live their truth.”

“Every day we wake up, we are presented with another opportunity and the possibility of being who we want and want to be. I’ve spent most of my life growing up in front of all of you… You’ve seen the good, the bad, and everything in between. My life has not only been a journey for me, but I have also lived for those on the other side of the cameras. Today is a day in which I am very happy to share more of my life with everyone“, it is finished.

Rest in peace Glady Cáceres! Famous Venezuelan actress who participated in the soap opera “Amor Descarado”