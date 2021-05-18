Demi Lovato continues with more premieres!

Demi Lovato is not only a great human being, with incredible human warmth but she is also a very talented and very constant artist, since her premieres never stop, this year, at least for the first half of 2021, Demi Lovato keeps breaking it with too much music that we love, so today we present her latest single here on Music News.

It turns out that Demi Lovato released on May 11 her most recent material entitled, “Met Him Last Night”, she had previously released it, but this past May 11, she decided to make this single as a remix with Dave Audé.

Demi Lovato not only manages to surprise us by her great artistic talent in terms of the music industry but by the great heart that she has, since throughout her career, especially in recent years, even in recent months, Demi Lovato has proven to be a empathetic woman, caring and eager to change the world in which we live for the better through her profession and her big heart. This is something that deserves to be recognized from the singer.

The premiere on the YouTube platform has more than 200 thousand reproductions and we are sure that it is going for more and of course its audience did not take long to send all their support and love for its new premiere.

“This song is too sweet! I just love it ”,“ Demi Lovato’s new song sounds like a song that would sound on Stranger Things !! ”

We love!! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O8_DNS7itDY