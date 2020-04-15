Demi Lovato confirmed that Selena Gomez is no longer her friend

This is how Demi Lovato revealed that she has long since been a friend of Selena Gomez.

Demi and Selena met when they began their respective careers as actresses in the children’s program, “Barney and his friends”, later they were reunited on Disney Channel, when both starred in important projects of the channel.

However, over time their friendship was broken, and although many of us thought that they had managed to resolve their differences and resumed their friendship, during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Demi confessed that she was no longer Selena’s friend.

Her sad statement came after she was asked how she felt when Selena applauded her performance at the Grammys:

“When you grow up with someone, you will always have love for him. But I’m not friends with her, so [la publicación de Instagram] she felt … I will always have love for her and I wish them all nothing but the best “: were Demi’s words.

As you will remember, Selena dedicated this message to Demi after her incredible performance at the Grammys: “I wish there were words to discover how beautiful, inspirational, and deserved this moment was. Demi, I am so happy for you. Thank you for your courage and bravery. “

It is a pity that Demi and Selena are no longer friends, what do you think?

