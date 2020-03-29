Several celebrities have joined this initiative to donate food to those affected by the coronavirus crisis

Singer Demi lovato has enthusiastically participated in one of the most constructive and supportive challenges of all those viral challenges that circulate these days through the virtual sphere, which celebrities are often delighted to join, both to kill time and to ensure that their media profile it is not undercut in these times of pandemic.

More specifically, the interpreter has joined the #DoYourPartChallenge, which consists of acquiring food through the mobile app of a famous chain of restaurants for distribution among those most vulnerable sectors of the population. Also, and for continue this chain of generosity, the artist has nominated the marriage formed by Justin and Hailey Bieber so that they both do the same.

“I will send meals to families who need it most to support them in this particularly difficult period. Tell me in the comments section how you are helping in your respective communities ”, he has written the old Disney star in your account Instagram, just before making the corresponding appeal to his famous friends.

“We also do our part. We participated in the #DoYourPartChallenge thanks to Demi Lovato and [la modelo] Anastasia Karanikolaou. Let’s continue expanding this aid network and let us do everything in our power for others ”, Hailey Bieber has published, on her behalf and on behalf of her husband, to publicize the proposal among its millions of followers.

Also, Demi Lovato has questioned other good friends like Ariana Grande and Scooter Braun so that they contribute to such a generous initiative, which will contribute in some way to cushion the economic impact derived from the coronavirus pandemic.

