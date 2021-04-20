Demi Lovato Backtracks After “Misconstrued” Criticism of Yogurt Shop

The Grammy nominee also gave insight into how her recovery continues to affect her daily life.

“This is a hard thing to live on a daily basis,” she shared. “The thing about overcoming my addictions, my drug addictions, was because I don’t have to, I can walk away from that and never touch it again for the rest of my life. I don’t ever have to do that. But I have to eat three times a day. This is something that will be with me for the rest of my life. I left that yogurt store and didn’t get the yogurt that I wanted. And then I had a hard time the rest of the weekend, to be totally transparent. ”

However, Demi admitted that she didn’t handle the situation well, saying, “I definitely jumped to conclusions and probably shouldn’t have gone about this the way that I have.” Yet, she’s still willing to have a discussion with the shop to “help get the messaging right.”

She apologized for getting the “messaging wrong” and “disappointing” some people, adding, “I walked into a situation that didn’t sit right with me. My intuition said speak up about this, so I did. And I feel good about that. What I don’t feel good about is some of the way it’s been interpreted and how the message has gotten misconstrued over all of it. “

Watch her full explanation above, which includes a trigger warning.