Demi Lovato appreciates her fans’ effort in trying to use the neutral pronouns’ they / them ‘



Demi lovato.

Last May Demi lovato shared one of his most personal posts to date on social media to announce that from then on he would only respond to the neutral pronouns ‘they / them’ so that the language used publicly when referring to his person is finally adapted to its non-binary identity.

Now he has wanted to use his Twitter profile again to clarify that it does not bother him that some people, including several members of his own family, keep making mistakes and identifying her as ‘her’.

“Changing the pronouns that I have used all my life is a great transition. And sometimes it is difficult to remember them ”, he admitted. “As long as you keep trying to respect my truth, and as long as I remember what it is, change will come naturally. I just want to thank you for your effort in trying to remember something that means so much to my recovery process.“.

I felt the need to post this because I often find that the change in pronouns can be confusing for some, and difficult to remember for others. It’s all about your intention. It’s important to me that you try, but if you make a mistake, it’s okay 😊🙏🏼💞 pic.twitter.com/nd37qvMGqk – Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 13, 2021

Demi has felt the need to share this message to show that mistakes are not taken as personal offense, as long as they are not made with malicious intent.

“It all depends on your intention. For me it is important that you try, but if you are wrong, nothing happens. Remember that I love you, and keep trying“, has added.