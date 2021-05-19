Demi Lovato announces that she is a non-binary person – Tomatazos

Demi Lovato transcends as one of the most important youth figures of recent years. The 28-year-old singer remains current in the music industry with ambitious projects and in social networks she has millions of followers who support her and are very aware of each of her steps. Through her online profiles, the 28-year-old interpreter reveals herself to the world as a non-binary person, a surprising confession that is already being supported by her followers. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Lovato rose to world fame thanks to her reputation as a Disney girl. In 2007 he had released some singles but it was until 2008 that he became known around the world for his appearance on Camp Rock, Disney Channel movie in which he landed the starring role as Mitchie Torres. This musical tape became a worldwide phenomenon, not only because of the vocal talent of Lovato, also due to the appearance of the Jonas Brothers, who by that year had associated with The Walt Disney Company and the company had turned them into mass idols with the album that bears their name, presenting songs such as “SOS”, “Hold On “Or” When You Look Me In The Eyes. “

Since 2008, Lovato she remains quite active in her career. Although he had some relapses due to addictions and rehabilitation stages, he remains a constant in the music scene. Now, through his social networks, he has sent a message to the world about his gender identity:

Every day we wake up, we are given another chance, one to be who we want and want to be. I’ve spent most of my life growing up in front of all of you … You’ve seen the good, the bad, and everything in between. My life has not only been a journey for me, I was also living for those who were on the other side of the cameras.

Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras. – Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

Here are the words spoken by the interpreter of “Stone Cold” with which she confirmed to be a non-binary person:

For the past year and a half, I have been doing self-reflection and healing work. Through this work I have had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I will officially change my pronouns to they / them. I feel that this better represents the fluidity that I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel more authentic with the person that I know that I am and that I am still discovering. I want to make it clear that I am still learning and discovering about myself and I do not pretend to be an expert or a spokesperson.

In addition to Camp Rock and its corresponding sequel, Demi lovato has lent his talent to films such as The Smurfs in the Lost Village – 38% or Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga – 42%, a recent Netflix production that did not get such good reviews but that jumped to the global top 10 easily. Here the rest of the singer’s publications via Twitter:

Today is a day in which I am very happy to share more of my life with all of you. I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and that I will officially change my pronouns to them / them in the future. This has happened after a lot of healing and self-reflection work. I’m still learning and getting into myself, and I don’t pretend to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens up another level of vulnerability for me.

This has come after a lot of healing & self-reflective work. I’m still learning & coming into myself, & I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. – Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

From my He closes his message with some words in which he asks his fans to remain true to themselves without fear of being who they really are: “I am doing this for those who have not been able to share who they really are with their loved ones. Please continue to live in your truths and know that I am sending a lot of love to you. xox “

