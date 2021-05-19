Demi Lovato announces that she identifies as a non-binary gender

Recently in a YouTube documentary Demi shared her struggles with mental health and addiction. In it, she tells that the fact of ending her engagement with actor Max Ehrich helped him understand that he is too queer to have a commitment of such magnitude with a man.

“Regardless of whether there is drama or not, I’m too gay to marry a man right now“Lovato said.” I don’t know if that will change in 10 years and I don’t know if that will ever change, but I love to accept myself“She said. After ending the engagement, Demi announced that she had a different sexual identity.

This documentary tells what was happening in his life before the almost fatal overdose that he had in 2018. In addition to following the journey of his recovery and what followed for Lovato.