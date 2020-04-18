Demi Lovato and Sam Smith launch first collaboration together I’m ready | Instagram

Singer Demi Lovato and Sam Smith finally premiered yesterday its new single “I’m ready”, with everything and music video being this his first collaboration together.

This is the new release during the quarantine, being a success putting some color these days so sad because of the health crisis.

They have certainly surprised their millions of followers by unite their voices in a musical collaboration.

The song and the video was thrown out the day of Yesterday April 16 and quickly became the first trends on Youtube, counting until now with almost 5 million views.

The amazing music video was directed by Jora Frantzis and it was choreographed by Sean Bankhead.

The video is inspired in the Olympics and highlights the s3xual diversity showing transsexual characters in various scenes.

Sam wished celebrate love and queer gender, so the lyrics and the music video show clear references about being ready to be yourself.

I’ve done duets with other people, but I’ve never released one with my best friend, “said Sam Smith.

Both announced through their social networks that they were gathering for this new creative and musical project that had millions of people so excited.

I am beyond excited, as we can take our friendship to a whole different level by releasing a song together, ”added Demi Lovato.

This topic would be part of Third album by the British artist who would be entitled “To die for“but Smith decided to change it due to the pandemic and has no release date yet.

Sam Smith and Demi Lovato made a Live today April 17, before and during the publication of the video, to interact with fans and see the first reactions of the singers.

