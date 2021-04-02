Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus spark dating rumors



Noah Cyrus.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Reportedly Demi lovato and Noah cyrus have spent a lot of time together since their recent collaboration for a new song, leaving their fans wondering if they are making more than just music.

An anonymous source told Page Six that Both are living together a lot and, after this statement, rumors arose that their relationship has turned into something romantic.

“They are very close and have been hanging out,” said the unidentified person, who even He suggested to the medium that they might have started an adventure.

Waaaaiiiit is Demi dating Noah Cyrus ?? !! – ѕнєℓву🦂 (@__ sh3lbypaig3__) March 13, 2021

This moved his fans, who have not stopped being attentive to what they upload to their networks and took up some Instagram stories in which Demi refers to Noah as ‘Baby’.

Demi via Instagram story (ddlovato) pic.twitter.com/c0hKwhXb6L – Demi Lovato News 🦋 (@justcatchmedemi) March 13, 2021

It is worth mentioning that, recently, Lovato defined herself as pansexual and the last person with whom they related Cyrus was with a youtuber named Tana mongeau, then it may be that both are being attracted and soon they will give a news to everyone.

