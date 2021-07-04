Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus give hints of possible romantic relationship

Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus they have captured the glances after They were photographed in a romantic attitude, holding hands, which would confirm a romance that until then had not gone beyond a famous rumor.

Both celebrities attended together with friends a party held on the occasion of the premiere of the movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy”, organized at Magic Mountain in Six Flags, California, spending a fun night and again it is speculated that there is something more than friendship.

Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus yesterday at the premiere of ‘Space Jam’ at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California. pic.twitter.com/yHLjAWEqPl – iDemirazziMediaMx (@iDMx_Media) June 30, 2021

This is not the first time that the sister of Miley Cyrus and Lovato unleash rumors about a possible courtship, because just a couple of days ago, they took the stage during the YouTube Pride 2021 event to perform their duet “Easy” for the first time. , where his fans They witnessed the great chemistry they have and they did not stop mentioning it through social networks.

Is it us or did it seem like Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus would kiss at some point? 👩🏻‍❤️‍💋‍👩🏻 pic.twitter.com/hiDLxAnXIy – Demi Lovato México 🦋 FanClub (@iDemirazziMx) June 26, 2021

In addition, since their recent collaboration for a new song they already spent a lot of time together, leaving their followers wondering if they were doing more than music and it seems there are answers

It is worth mentioning that, recently, Lovato defined herself as a non-binary gender and the last person with whom they related Cyrus was with a youtuber named Tana Mongeau, then it may be that both are being attracted and soon they will give a news to all.