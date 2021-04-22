Demi Burnett Accuses Reality Steve of Making Unwanted Sexual Advance

Demi then claimed Steve “outed” her as bisexual before she told her family, and said she would respond to Steve’s messages to avoid him gossiping about her life any longer. She recalled one particular time when Steve reached out last August.

“You said, ‘It was bizarre and something you couldn’t put into writing,'” she wrote. “Fearing it was some gossip you heard about me, I agreed to talk on the phone with you. Then you proceeded to tell me about a graphic sex dream you had of me. ‘ I felt uncomfortable and wasn’t sure how I should handle your unwanted and unprompted sexual advance. So, I laughed and tried to get off the phone with you as quickly as possible. ”

She continued, “I was always friendly to you and you took my friendliness as an excuse to trick me into listening to your sexual fantasies about me. It felt gross. I don’t think it deserved to have you make me feel this way. I don’t think these other women, who you so disgustingly mocked for cheap laughs and website traffic deserved it either. “