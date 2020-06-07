Demi-Lea Dawson He combined his university studies with half a working day, but after a long day of work, he came to sleep at home, and did not wake up.

The last thing he said to his parents was a good night goodbye, so his sudden death She shocked her family and friends, who remember her as a loving, kind young woman with a great sense of humor.

Her uncle revealed that the 21-year-old from Prenton, England was born with a small deformation on the face, because one of his eyes was slightly lower than the other.

“When he grew up and became a woman, he wanted to change that, because he didn’t like the way it looked […] in the last six months he underwent two surgeries to correct it, “he said.

She noted that Demi-Lea was successful in her surgeries and was happy with her new look, however she no longer had time to enjoy it.

“After the operation in December, he said, ‘2020 is going to be my year,'” said his relative.

She also expressed how difficult it was to lose her niece in the midst of the pandemic by COVID-19.

“It is hard to lose someone at any time, but losing our baby in the middle of this COVID pandemic is even more complicated. It has destroyed us all, ”said Demi-Lea’s uncle.

Possible cause of death

Local media reported that the young woman, who was studying the last year of Sociology and Criminology, was diagnosed with epilepsy three years ago, and the last seizure she suffered was a year and a half before her death.

What is epilepsy?

According to Mayo Clinic, epilepsy is a disorder of the central nervous (neurological) system in which brain activity becomes abnormal, causing seizures or periods of unusual behaviors or sensations, and sometimes loss of consciousness.

This type of disorder is usually treated with medications and, in some cases, surgery, devices, or diet changes.