Demetrius Andrade reveals Canelo turned down $ 10 million to make the fight

After their little altercation at the end of last weekend’s fight, Demetrius Andrade, revealed that the current WBC, WBA, WBO 168-pound champion, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, rejected the amount of $ 40 million to be able to carry out the fight.

In an interview for the channel Akhi TV, Demetrius Andrade, revealed that Canelo rejected a millionaire to carry out his fight, but the Mexican preferred to face Sergey Kovalev at the end of 2019.

“TO Canelo They offered him 5 million more to fight me than with (Sergey) Kovalev. Instead of those 35 million that he had, they offered him 40 to go with me, but he did not want to. After he beat GGG It seemed that he was going to unify with me in the 160, but he preferred to go Kovalev “.

Even Andrade He stated that he seeks to have a great fight, but, for reasons beyond his control, it cannot be achieved.

“I don’t know when I will have my big fight, I don’t know what I have to do to have my big chance. I was already at the conference with Canelo, I also went to the one of (Jermall) Charlo and even with GGG (Gennady Golovkin), but nobody gives it to me. I do not understand why”.

Show Player