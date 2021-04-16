Demetrius Andrade-Liam Williams, WBO middle world title this Saturday

Darío Pérez

The “other” Hollywood, the one from Florida on the US east coast, hosts the WBO world middleweight championship this Saturday in an evening organized by Matchroom Boxing. The current champion disputes it, Demetrius Andrade (29-0, 18 KO) and the Welsh contender Liam williams (23-2-1, 18 KO).

At 33, Boo Boo remains a solid champion, as this is his fourth defense and previously was also a World Cup starter in the super welterweight category. Likewise, he still doesn’t have that big fight that bumps him up to the pound-for-pound rankings (best fighter of any weight), gives him superstar prestige and provides him with a stratospheric bag.

He comes from beating Luke Keeler in January 2020, another rival like so many he has had in recent years, with a neat record, but without being one of those fights that paralyzes the boxing world. Time is running out to fully face the Golovkin, Charlo and other giants of the divisions in which he has served. His boxing has been accused of being underwhelming, so he should put in a good performance this Saturday to deliver the table blow the Providence southpaw needs.

Liam Williams, The Machine, is 28 years old and has some height and range disadvantage over the champion. He has had a very patterned career, with several British titles at super welterweight (where he also held the Commonwealth crown) and middle, as well as intermediate belts from various organizations. Two losses on his resume, but misleading. Both against Liam Smith in 2017, the first was after several irregularities: he lost by technical KO after a spectacular cut resulting from a header, against a rival who had exceeded the agreed weight and when Williams won by a triple 86-85 on the cards ; the second, by majority decision.

Since then, seven wins, all of them before the limit, against such tough opponents as Mark Heffron, Karim Achour or Andrew Robinson, whom he dispatched in an assault last October, in his last fight. It will be difficult for him to do so because of how elusive Andrade is (favorite to revalidate his title), but be careful if Williams reaches the champion, because his hand is heavy.

In the backing of the evening, the surprising Ecuadorian Carlos Góngora (19-0, 14 KO), signed by Eddie Hearn after his great victory against Ali Akhmedov, does not seem to have a rival that brings him closer to the top of the world charts with American Christopher Pearson (17-2, 12 KO), in a left-hander duel at super middleweight. Pearson, although he has just beaten the previously unbeaten Yamaguchi Falcao, has not competed for two years and seems of a secondary level for a Góngora that, like Andrade, being above thirty seems to demand something more at this point in his career.

The third fight of the evening, twelve rounds like the previous ones, and with a protagonist who needs haste in his next duels due to age. And it is that the Azerbaijani heavyweight Mahammadrasul Majidov (3-0, 3 KO), Olympic bronze and triple amateur world champion, has 34 years; On Saturday he fights against the Russian Andrey Fedosov (31-3, 25 KO), who, having been away from the competition since 2018, does not seem like the best possible rival so that Majidov knows if he is to take short or long steps in this 2021.

The rest of the gala presents us with undefeated promises (this time, also by age) who face rivals who, presumably, will demand more from them than their previous opponents. The most interesting fight will be Movladdin Biyarslanov (7-0, 6 KO) against Israel Mercado (9-0, 7 KO), on the edge of the super lightweight. We will also see lightweight Otha Jones III (5-0-1, 2 KO) in action, Alexis Espino (7-0, 5 KO) in the middle category and Aaron Aponte (2-0, 1 KO) in the superlight.

We will be able to follow the event in full on DAZN this Saturday, and its start time is adapted to Europe, given the presence of a British contender as the main fight. The start of the broadcast is scheduled for 9:00 p.m.