Demetrius Andrade kept his WBO middle world title with a strong showing against Liam Williams

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, in the southeastern part of the United States, hosted an evening organized by Matchroom Boxing this Saturday night, with several more than interesting matches and a world championship as a background fight.

The WBO World Middleweight Championship pitted the titleholder, the American Demetrius Andrade (30-0, 18 KO) and the Welsh contender Liam williams (23-3-1, 18 KO), in a benign schedule for the European fan. The fight began with Andrade showing superior, commanding, moving, knowing that his level was a couple of steps above that shown by the British challenger, whom he was dominating with blows from various trajectories. Williams went to the canvas for a straight left from the champion, without damage, following the hostilities as if nothing and showing himself a worthy candidate for the world championship, seeking victory despite not having the category of who owns the belt.

It reached the middle of the usual twelve rounds with Boo Boo’s best round so far, the sixth, with complete dominance using both vertical and horizontal hooks to the anatomy of Liam Williams. However, Andrade did not finish the job and Williams survived, beginning to show the fatigue in the American’s physique and showing Williams with dangerous hands that, luckily for him, Andrade was able to dodge despite having a certain heaviness in his legs.

However, the last two chapters of tonight’s book were well starred by Demetrius Andrade, who was imposed by a clear unanimous decision over Liam Williams and we hope that, finally, he seeks to unify or the great names of these weights. The cards were 116-111, 118-109 and 118-109, in favor of the still world champion Demetrius Andrade.

The semi-background match of the gala was disputed by the Ecuadorian Carlos Gongora (20-0, 15 KO) and the American Christopher Pearson (17-3, 12 KO) at super middleweight. Gongora seemed to feel pressured by his role as a favorite, the opposite of his previous impressive victory when he was the auspicious victim of Ali Akhmedov, and was seized, showing no high volume of shots or high precision. In any case, his rival did not offer any resistance either, so the Hispanic American was able to win the rounds without too much effort, and only halfway through the fight did he raise the level of his boxing. In the eighth round, Góngora knocked down Pearson after several very precise hands in the right eye area, after which the local theorist did not get up, being consumed by the count of ten. Good victory for Góngora, who wrote a poem with some blots in order to position himself for the great fights of the middle and super middle divisions.

In the moments before, Jorge David Castañeda (14-1, 11 KO) gave the surprise by beating the previously unbeaten by majority decision Otha Jones III (5-1-1, 2 KO) at lightweight, due to majority decision by judges.

Canadian of Russian origin Movladdin Biyarslanov (7-0, 6 KO) and the American Israel Market (9-0, 7 KO) entertained viewers in a very well married fight. That already started with a lot of activity and remained very interesting during the eight agreed rounds at super lightweight. Biyarslanov gradually imposed himself with his strength, winning rounds against an opponent who made him work, and this was seen by two of the three judges, offering cards with a majority decision of 76-76, 78-74 and 77-75.

Another surprise occurred in the next fight, within the heavyweight, because the great amateur Mahammadrasul Majidov (3-1, 3 KO) lost in the first round to Andrey Fedosov (32-3, 26 KO), as he received a huge cold combination, and fell with the weight of his own body on his foot, producing a potentially serious injury to the base of the leg that made it impossible for him not only to continue the fight, but also fight in time, for sure.

Finally, at middleweight we could see Alexis Espino (8-0, 5 KO) vs. Ty McLeod (6-1, 6 KO), a strange rival for the great promise with a very heterodox boxing and a very particular fighting approach. Espino was constant, a diesel style that little by little took a toll on the rival and imposed his rhythm against a McLeod that suffered a spectacular cut in the eyebrow in the fifth, and penultimate, assault. The distance was reached with the judges giving their verdict of 60-54, 59-55 and 59-55 in favor of the solid Espino.