Demetrius Andrade calls Canelo a coward for avoiding facing him

The war of declarations of Demetrius Andrade over the reigning 168-pound champion of the WBC, WBA and WBO, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, They continue, now the American called the Mexican a coward, this because he considers that he has avoided facing him.

After the confrontation they had Andrade Y Canelo at the press conference after the fight with BJ Saunders, the North American is conducting a campaign to achieve the fight with the Mexican.

Andrade stated that Canelo He is a coward for avoiding fighting before him, even in recent days he revealed that the Mexican rejected a millionaire offer.

“He’s a coward, a coward. You cannot give people a chance to fight, for money or not for money. Give people a chance to make a name for themselves, but I can’t do that. That is cowardly ”.

For now the plans Canelo It is to fight on September 15 against Caleb Plant, with that, to finalize the plan to go for all the 168-pound scepters.

