Demetrious Johnson reveals when he’s planning to retire from MMA

Demetrious Johnson | Image: MMA Junkie

Demetrious Johnson (30–3–1) to fight for the ONE World Flyweight Championship on April 7 against Adriano Moraes (18–3) in the ONE on TNT 1 event. He is about to be crowned again three years after being the UFC World Flyweight Champion. But after a lifetime dedicated to martial arts – he started as a professional fighter on April 28, 2007 – mixed also he has his sights set on his retirement.

When will Demetrious Johnson retire?

Speaking recently with Fightful, “Mighty Mouse” revealed what retirement date he has in mind.

“I think that’s the most important part, having an end in sight. You see some athletes fight forever and ever. I am 34 years old and I would like to finish my degree in four when I am 38. Three or four more years. I don’t want to fight when I’m 39 or 40 years old. I’ve fought since I was 18. 18 to 38 is 20 years in the game. 20 years competing and being an athlete … As you get older there is no point getting punched in the face and concussions. The possibility of getting knocked out and all that stuff. It no longer makes sense to put yourself at risk.

Demetrious Johnson also spoke of the possibility of returning to the United States.

«I don’t see myself going back to a North American promotionto. I can’t predict the future but I am very happy with ONE Championship. I am very happy where I am competing and I look forward to the future.

Demetrious Johnson | Image: As