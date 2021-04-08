Demetrious Johnson reacts to his KO loss in ONE on TNT 1

Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson | Image: @ONEChampionship

Demetrious Johnson (30-3-1) was knocked out by Adriano Moraes (18-3) a few hours ago in his fight for the ONE World Flyweight Championship in the ONE on TNT 1 event. Whoever was the UFC World Flyweight Champion could not capture the title that continues to be held by «Mikinho». Now we know your first reaction after what happened (via Twitter).

Demetrious Johnson loses to Adriano Moraes

all good everyone back in the hotel. watch the fight. shitty day in the office. congratz to @adrianomkmoraes we will be back. – Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) April 8, 2021

«Everything is alright people. I’m back at the hotel watching the fight. It hasn’t been a good day at the office. Congratulations to Adriano Moraes. We will see us again«.

Similarly, ONE FC shared this video of both fighters after their match showing respect:

Now it remains to be seen how the careers of the two continue and if in the future they meet again to compete for the championship. In relation to Demetrious Johnson, he was recently talking about his retirement – he plans to say goodbye to mixed martial arts in three or four years – as well as that you do not plan to leave your current company.

«I don’t see myself going back to an American promotion. I can’t predict the future, but I’m very happy with ONE Championship. I am very happy where I am competing and I look forward to the future.