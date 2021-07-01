Demetrious Johnson prefers his family than being champion again

When all is said and done, Demetrious Johnson will retire from mixed martial arts as one of the most successful fighters in the sport’s history, but he’s not exactly sitting around touting his accolades.

There was a time when the 34-year-old veteran fought for respect as the best pound-for-pound fighter in combat sports. At the same time, Johnson was looking to break records by breaking through all the challengers who were trying to snatch his title from him.

Johnson still loves to compete, and has no plans to stop fighting anytime soon. However, his priorities have certainly changed as he reaches the final stages of his career.

“From 2012 to 2018, I was the champion,” Johnson told MMA Fighting. “I’ve been in the game for a long time. I feel like spending time with my kids is beyond anything I can accomplish in mixed martial arts. I love being a father, I love being at home with the children. I still love to compete, but I know that window, my transition from being a competitor, the reality is that it will come to an end in the next few years.

“I think a lot of athletes have a hard time realizing that, and for me, I’ve always been a hat-tipper. I don’t have fights scheduled so I’m not even thinking about fighting. I’m in the gym working out to stay healthy and fresh because it’s my lifestyle, but I’m not in the gym thinking ‘I can’t wait to fight again, I can’t wait to get a title shot.’ That’s not the kind of person I am. I am more focused on my children and what I am going to do, planning their birthday parties, etc. Saying that I have a couple more years left is quite accurate for me. Things could change ”.

Part of the reason Johnson thinks about the rest of his career is due to the outcome of his last fight. Demetrious suffered a knockout loss to Adriano Moraes with the ONE flyweight title at stake.

Now, the loss itself is not the reason Johnson is beginning to think about his eventual retirement. But the fact that Moraes repeatedly says that he would gladly offer the former champion an immediate rematch for the title.

“At the end of the day, I feel like there are other people who deserve it more. Just because it has a name doesn’t guarantee me a title shot. I’ve always been like this, even when I was champion. There are guys like Yuya Wakamatsu, who has hit a three-game win streak. So for me, I’m not even focused on who my next fight will be. “

Johnson doesn’t seem too keen on getting a belt back. In fact, he doesn’t even seem in a hurry to fight again.

“I am in no rush to become world champion again. I am enjoying my time in mixed martial arts with the time I have left. We’ll see what happens. I’m not sitting here waiting or gambling on one. I am relaxing and seeing what is coming my way ”.

As much as winning a world title means to some fighters, Johnson has already climbed to the top of that mountain and sat there as reigning champion and defender for several years.

“It doesn’t consume me,” Johnson said of fighting for the title again. “I will never let something consume me and drive me crazy. Because I feel like when people set goals, when I first jumped into mixed martial arts, my goal was never to be a world champion. For me, my goal was not to be a champion. He was so smart and so good that I became better than everyone and became a world champion and defended him 12 times. For me, I am here to have a good time and relax. I’m sure there are other guys who are struggling and consumed with trying to become the best in the world and become world champions. “

In many ways, Johnson might never fight again and his legacy in the sport would already be assured. But he absolutely plans to continue racing until the day he wants to finish his career.

Even when he finally hangs up his gloves for the last time, Johnson won’t be the one to beat the drum to call himself the greatest of all time or anything else.

“Here’s the thing, I’m not sitting around a campfire with my friends and family reminiscing about my career,” Johnson said. “I’m just not that kind of person. What I have achieved in the sport of mixed martial arts, that will always be there. It was a great moment what I did. I don’t want people to take it the wrong way, but when you’ve done something since you were 18, now I’m 34 and I don’t want something to consume my life. I want to be the best version of myself. Whether he is the best pound for pound in the world or being a world champion or just being a great athlete and a great ambassador for the sport of mixed martial arts. “