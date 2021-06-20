Dembélé, low against Portugal

06/20/2021 at 10:35 PM CEST

Isaac fandos

Good news does not arrive for the Barça. If the azulgrana entity expected revalue Dembéle in the present Eurocup, it seems that it will not be easy. Everything could having twisted to the first of change. Ousmane he will not be able to play any minute against Portugal, but he is not ruled out yet for the round of 16.

The Barça forward entered in the 57th minute of the match against Hungary, and despite a hopeful start, in which he finally sent a ball to the post he was seen again crestfallen because of a new setback in the form of injury. With three minutes to go to 90, he had to be replaced, suffering from discomfort in the patellar tendon of the knee. Nothing to do with the injury he suffered with Barça in the 2019-2020 season, which took him away from the pitch for more than six months. So, it was a biceps femoris tear which forced him to go through the infirmary.

More tests

The French coach, Didier Deschamps, despite having to replace him, was confident that the injury was not serious: “We will have to do tests to determine your injury. It seems to be in the tendon of the knee. In principle it won’t be anything serious, but the medical staff has to check & rdquor ;, Deschamps assured in Téléfoot.

Meanwhile, Dembélé did not train in the Sunday session, as neither did his compatriots Varane and Pavard. For his part, Mbappé was absent at the beginning, but then he trained normally.

Now, Portugal

Meanwhile, the also forward of the Barça, Antoine Griezmann, has warned of the difficulty of the last match group stage: “Portugal is an exceptional team, to which it won’t be easy to win. We will have to work the game to see how we can harm them & rdquor ;. In addition, it also highlighted the moment of one of its stars, Cristiano Ronaldo: “Is a source of inspiration for everyone. It is extraordinary what he’s trying to do at age 36 & rdquor ;, admitted the French star.