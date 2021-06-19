Dembélé, injured, only lasted half an hour with France

06/19/2021 at 5:14 PM CEST

Bad news for Didier Deschamps. Beyond the setback that was the 1-1 against Hungary on the second day of the Eurocup, the coach has lost Ousmane Dembélé through injury. It will be necessary to see in the next few hours what it has and if it remains in discomfort or there is a breakage. The end of the Barça left with samples of pain and afflicted on the back of the right thigh.

You couldn’t really appreciate when the damage was done. Dembélé had been a substitute but with the adverse 1-0 after Fiola’s goal in the first half, Deschamps chose to enter the pitch in the 57th minute. It was the first change of the coach and from his departure the Barça footballer gave the attack ‘bleu’ electricity, somewhat stuck so far.

Practically in the first one he had he already sent a ball to the post and his imbalance on the right contributed a lot to France, which ended up achieving the tie thanks to Griezmann. The marker would not move anymore, but Dembélé could not help in the last bars.

Lemar entered the grass in the 87th minute and did it for an Ousmane who retired to the stands with symptoms of pain and showing that he was suffering from discomfort in the back of his right thigh. His body is known to perfection after several years of injuries and something will have felt to have to stop in his tracks. The injury casts even more doubts about his physical reliability in full tug of war for his renewal with Barça. Contract ends in 2022.