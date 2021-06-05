Dembélé and Coutinho, heading to Juve and Everton in a domino effect?

06/04/2021 at 8:39 PM CEST

The transfer dance seems to grow every day, especially if we observe what is happening at the Camp Nou. In Barcelona, ​​as Joan Laporta assured, movements are constant and He has already presented himself to Kun Agüero and announced the signing of Eric García for next season. Now there are many operations left to square out of which many clubs in Europe are pending.

One of the most striking cases is that of Ousmane Dembélé. The French winger has sounded on the list of players most likely to get money in a transfer, with the option of Juventus as the best valued. That Dembelé ends up in Turin is paid to 2.50.

Neither PSG nor Arsenal for Dembelé

According to bettors on Betfair, what is more likely is their permanence with a quota of 1.91 per euro wagered. The percentage rises to a 31% probability and is the best valued alternative of all. Almost discarded they seem the routes of Arsenal or PSG. That Dembélé signs for the London club, outside of Europe, is paid by installment 6.00, while he ends up at PSG he is already moving away from 9.00.

That Pedri has been the one who has played the most games (52 of 54) beating De Jong (51) and Griezmann (51) says a lot about the generational change in Barcelona. That is where the increasingly secondary role of Coutinho enters for the future culé project in the 2021-2022 campaign.

Ancelotti leaves Everton with an open project

Carlo Ancelotti’s departure to Real Madrid ignites a new project at Everton with the need to feed new faces to the Liverpool club. Coutinho, who played for the eternal rival of the Toffee, generates an important impact in ending up being signed by Everton. That Coutinho is hired the Goodison Park club is paid to 3.00, the most feasible option if he does not stay at the Camp Nou, according to Betfair bettors.

It must also be taken into account that the work of Coutinho and Dembélé can greatly condition their value once the Eurocup and the America’s Cup are over. That the Brazilian continue in Barcelona is listed at 1.73.

