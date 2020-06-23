As Shams Charania has advanced in ., DeMarcus Cousins He has decided not to play again until next season. He prefers to completely rehabilitate himself from the injury that has left him off the court since the last NBA Finals. Thus, to this day it continues to recover and will not strengthen even Los Angeles Lakers or any other team.

