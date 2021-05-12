demands to go to the America Cup and the Tokyo Games

05/12/2021 at 4:23 AM CEST

Neymar Jr. renewed until June 2025 … and began to demand. His first whim is to go to the America’s Cup and the Tokyo Olympics, which means spending more than two months dressed in the 10 verdeamarela.

It was an open secret in Brazil, that Ney did not want to miss the Olympic event, where he has the possibility of looking for his second consecutive gold medal, after the victory in Rio 2016, in an anthological final against Germany in a maddened Maracana.

And of course, the Brazilian has waited to sign his new contract, and to be in a position of strength, to communicate to PSG that he wants to be in Tokyo, which would mean that he would miss the entire preseason of his team. Since after his Japanese tour, he would have to do at least three weeks of vacation.

If everything goes according to his plans, Ney would be concentrated with the Seleçao from the beginning of June to August 7, which is when the final of the men’s Olympic soccer tournament is scheduled at the Yokohama stadium, a magical place for Brazilians since they won their last World Cup there in 2002.

In principle, the Brazilian coach, Tite, will summon this Friday to Neymar to play the two qualifying matches for Qatar 2022 that the Canarinha has in June: against Ecuador, on the 4th at the Beira-Rio stadium in Porto Alegre, and on the 8th, in Asunción, against Paraguay. Brazil leads the South American qualifiers with four wins from four games.

Neymar puts the Seleçao before the preseason with PSG

HE WANTS HIS FIRST AMERICA CUP

Tite’s intention is to take all the artillery to the America’s Cup, that, if Conmebol does not change its location this Friday, it will be held in Argentina and Colombia between June 13 and July 10. The Seleçao would have to play all their matches in Colombian territory, which today seems like a chimera due to the very serious social problems that the South American country is going through.

Neymar wants to go to the Copa América, because it is a title that he does not have on his record. In the last edition, that of 2019, won by the team of TiteOn the 10th he had to follow the tournament from the stands, because he was injured in a friendly match, when he was in the middle of a media hurricane due to false accusations of sexual abuse.

Ney’s intention is that as soon as the continental tournament ends, he enlists with the Olympic Seleçao, which will debut in Tokyo 2021 on July 22, precisely, against Germany, in which it is a reissue of the final of Rio 2016 in Maracaná.

These would be the third Games for Neymar, since he was also in London 2012, when the Seleçao, directed by Mano Menezes, lost the final against Mexico, and obtained a very bitter silver medal. In 2012 he was a player for Santos, in 2016 for Barça and now in 2021 for PSG.

A PRECEDENT FOR MBAPPÉ

What Neymar is willing to do sets a very dangerous precedent for PSG, as Kylian Mbappé, if he does not manage to leave the club this summer, may want to repeat the same strategy. The forward will play the European Championship and, as he is of Olympic age, he may want to go with his team to Tokyo, where he would look for a gold that could shine next to the World Cup won with the Blues in Russia 2018.

Marquinhos, captain of PSG, will surely be in the Copa América and could also ask to participate in the Brazilian Olympic project. In this way, he would play his second Games, since he won the gold in Rio. The CBF would surely be delighted to have him at both tournaments.

Neymar has put PSG on the ropes. It will be very interesting to see if the management of your club manages to square it when the interest of Barça just dribbled to target the Qatari project in Paris.

The French team will not only have to agree with their superstar but will have to reach an agreement with the CBF. And this task will be assigned to a Brazilian, Leonardo de Araujo, PSG sports director who, in his player stage, won the 94 World Cup with Brazil.