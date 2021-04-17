Demanding test against the leader after the second final in a row requested

04/17/2021 at 5:46 PM CEST

No time to ruminate on Thursday’s defeat in the Spanish Super Cup against Movistar Inter (6-4), FC Barcelona returns to the league this Sunday with a demanding duel against leader Levante at the Palau at 5:00 p.m. (Barça Tv, Barça TV + and Teledeporte).

Anyway, the image that the blaugrana showed in Madrid had nothing to do with the one from the end of March also against the Interistas in the final of the Spanish Cup (6-1) and invites a moderate optimism for the league and, above all, for the Final Eight of the Champions League to be played in Zadar on 28 March to April 3.

The referred KO on Thursday against Inter was accompanied by the expulsion by direct red of Dídac Plana, so he will be suspended due to sanction and his absence will join that of the injured Miquel Feixas.

Therefore, everything points to the goal will be for Óscar de la Faya, the young goalkeeper of the subsidiary who replaced Dídac in the Super Cup and he became the best Barça player with an excellent performance. He is accompanied on the list by the other goal of Barça B, an Àlex Lluch who already debuted in the 2019-20 Champions League with Andreu Plaza.

The other absence from Barcelona will be that of their captain Sergio Lozano, who continues to recover from his serious knee injury with the aim of arriving in time to start the preseason for the coming season.

Èric Martel, a former Azulgrana who triumphs at Inter

One of the great attractions of the meeting is the return of the public to the Palau for a futsal match more than 13 months later. In fact, the Dracs have already announced that they will be in the stands to give color and heat to the crash.

Demà @ Dracs1991 enters the call and will play the partit also from the stands.

Mister @andreuplaza estem prepares, fortes, motivats i concentrades. At the teva disposition. @ FCBfutbolsala s’ha just played sols and felt the vostra stands.

Tornem! 💛 https://t.co/GGju3hoYZ6 – Toni Dracs (@ToniDracs) April 17, 2021

Opposite will be the great sensation of the season, a Levante that leads the standings with 57 points (Barça is sixth with 46) with four former Bluegranas in their ranks: Roger Serrano, Mario Rivillos, Rafa Usín and an Esteban who could very well return to the Palau in 2022 when his contract ends).

In the first round, Barça won 2-5 in Paterna in a very even duel that was decided in the last three minutes with the goals of the injured Sergio Lozano, Adolfo and André Coelho.

Andreu Plaza, demanding

Andreu Plaza highlighted the good game of the canterano goalkeeper last Thursday he endorsed him unambiguously in the face of this Sunday’s crash. “Oscar has already shown in the final of the Super Cup that he is prepared and has earned everyone’s trust. If we score four goals we cannot lose a game. We must improve our defensive attitude and not concede anything to the rival,” said the Barça coach.

Adolfo scored a key goal in the first leg against Levante

“We have to take advantage of the game against Levante to vindicate ourselves and gain morale to confront with guarantees the two objectives that remain and that are the priorities of the season: the Final to Eight of the Champions League that we will play in two weeks and the league, “continued Plaza.

The Barça coach was very happy about the return of the fans to the Palau. “How eager to meet again and fight together for all the goals that remain! “

As for this Sunday’s rival, the Girona-born insisted that the Levante “is doing things very well. He is not the league leader by chance and we expect a very difficult game from the start. “