Demanding mother-in-law? This is what Belinda’s mother asks Christian Nodal

Interviewed during one of the political events of her son Ignacio Peregrín Schüll, candidate for federal deputy for the Together We Make History coalition, Belinda’s mother told the media that covered the event:

“The only thing I want is for Belinda to be happy; for (Nodal) to take care of her, protect her, be happy; be a great gentleman,” she said, making clear what she expects from her daughter’s boyfriend, from June 2020.

Schüll implied that he is not interested in the material goods that Christian could give his eldest daughter: “We look here at the heart, this is the most important thing, the rest, as the bible says, is addition. A big heart, a great human being and that’s what happiness does. “

What do you expect from this romance? Belinda’s mother was very specific: that she fulfill her romantic dreams, which by the way the singer has had from a very young age. “My daughter is a romantic, from a very young age she is romantic and feminine, all I want is for him to make her very happy.”

Schüll also assured that, although he has not dealt much with Nodal, in the short time he has lived with him he has been able to verify that he is “a great boy, very simple, I see that they love each other very much. The only thing I want is for Belinda to be happy”.