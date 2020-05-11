15 minutes. The Florida Coalition for Criminal Justice Reform Monday asked Governor Ron DeSantis to release at-risk COVID-19 prisoners in the state, where 9 of the 48 who died behind bars in the United States died due to the pandemic. .

As of this Sunday there were 3,319 inmates infected with the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the country. Also 250 employees of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP), according to data from that federal agency.

The coalition noted that there are some 95,000 people in Florida prisons with “serious overcrowding problems that make it practically impossible to practice social distancing.”

The groups urged DeSantis to screen all older people. Also medically vulnerable and release as many of these inmates as possible through commutations or pardons.

More tests

In the same way, they asked him to “drastically increase” the evidence capacity of COVID-19 within the prison system.

“There are almost certainly more people who are COVID-19 positive and have not been evaluated,” said Carrie Boyd, political adviser to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), which is part of the coalition.

He stressed that as of last Friday there were at least nine people incarcerated who had died from COVID-19 in Florida. About 575 inmates who tested positive along with 187 correction officers.

If it doesn’t stop

Kara Gross, legislative director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), urged DeSantis to “save lives” noting that it is a “deadly equation” to keep medically vulnerable and elderly people locked up in places with people who have COVID-19 .

“Thousands of people incarcerated in Florida are going to get this disease,” said Dante Trevisani, executive director of the Florida Institute of Justice.

The BOP has 139,777 federal prisoners in the institutions it administers and 11,260 in other community ones, with a total staff of about 36,000 workers.