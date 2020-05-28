Massive tests to detect the
coronaviruses are the only effective way to stop the outbreak of the virus in
nursing homes; Outbreak Continues to Rise as Florida Opens
increasingly its economy. This is how Bárbara Devane, secretary of the
coalition of retired Americans from Florida.
More evidence is needed, and not just one per
employee. Many of our health workers don’t get a salary
who are paid and have other jobs, are exposed
Devane, along with Democratic congressmen from the
South Florida asked President Donald Trump today to honor his
promise and protect the most vulnerable from this pandemic
We need the protective equipment and
we need to know that they are testing the employees and this
it must come at the highest levels
Ron DeSantis Governor has said that the
Florida does not have the resources to carry out massive tests
Two weeks ago, DeSantis ordered that when
A team from the health department shows up at the facilities of a
senior center, all site employees must be
the coronavirus test is mandatory.
Until mid-May these tests were
voluntary and continue to be for residents.
According to data provided by the state government,
To date, 81,000 residents and employees have received the test in more than 1,000
centers of the state, but for many these numbers are not enough
According to the nonprofit organization, Foundation
for Research and Equal Opportunity, nursing homes represent an average of
42 to 43 percent of Covid-19 deaths nationwide.
Until this Wednesday, 1,131 were reported
Covid-19 related deaths at these centers. Of those deceased, 293
occurred in Miami Dade and 120 in Broward.
.