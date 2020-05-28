Massive tests to detect the

coronaviruses are the only effective way to stop the outbreak of the virus in

nursing homes; Outbreak Continues to Rise as Florida Opens

increasingly its economy. This is how Bárbara Devane, secretary of the

coalition of retired Americans from Florida.

More evidence is needed, and not just one per

employee. Many of our health workers don’t get a salary

who are paid and have other jobs, are exposed

Devane, along with Democratic congressmen from the

South Florida asked President Donald Trump today to honor his

promise and protect the most vulnerable from this pandemic

We need the protective equipment and

we need to know that they are testing the employees and this

it must come at the highest levels

Ron DeSantis Governor has said that the

Florida does not have the resources to carry out massive tests

Two weeks ago, DeSantis ordered that when

A team from the health department shows up at the facilities of a

senior center, all site employees must be

the coronavirus test is mandatory.

Until mid-May these tests were

voluntary and continue to be for residents.

According to data provided by the state government,

To date, 81,000 residents and employees have received the test in more than 1,000

centers of the state, but for many these numbers are not enough

According to the nonprofit organization, Foundation

for Research and Equal Opportunity, nursing homes represent an average of

42 to 43 percent of Covid-19 deaths nationwide.

Until this Wednesday, 1,131 were reported

Covid-19 related deaths at these centers. Of those deceased, 293

occurred in Miami Dade and 120 in Broward.

