Demand for road freight transport in Brazil has worsened over the past week, breaking a three-week sequence of positive results, according to a survey released this Tuesday by NTC & Logística.

In the week ended on May 17, the association of companies started to see a 41.23% drop in demand in relation to the level registered before the coronavirus pandemic. In the previous week, the survey indicated a fall of 40.5%.

The NTC & Logística index measures the demand for road freight transport since mid-March, when the most severe impacts of the crisis began to be felt. So far, the worst result has been for the week ended April 19, when the overall drop reached 45.2%.

In addition to worsening demand, the survey also found an increase in the percentage of companies that had a drop in revenue since the beginning of the pandemic. The level rose to 91%, the highest ever recorded by the survey, compared to 88% the previous week.

For fractional loads, which contain small volumes, the survey showed that the drop in demand reached 39.95% in the last week, slightly worsening by 0.35 percentage point in the weekly comparison.

For stocking loads, which occupy the full capacity of vehicles and are used mainly in industrial and agricultural areas, the retraction reached 41.99%, also slightly worse than the previous survey, said NTC & Logística.

The refrigerated food sector is among the best performers, with a 19.60% drop in demand, as well as agribusiness (-28.64%). The worst performance was in the commercial segment of stores (57.70%).

See too:

BC cuts Selic to 3% per year

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

