May 9, 2020 | 5:00 am

Due to the emergency situation in the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak, some industries have been severely hit, however, the fact that people remain at home has benefited the logistics and distribution industry.

The metropolitan area of ​​Mexico City is the main corridor of industrial logistics space in the country and continues to add up occupied square meters despite the environment of economic uncertainty.

In the accumulated from January to April, the demand for spaces was 29% less than the same period in 2019. However, during the month of April the activity recovered, as it registered an increase of 55% in relation to April of the year passed according to the Solili real estate intelligence platform.

During the month, the closing of four transactions to occupy 83,000 square meters was reported, representing 90% of the total demand for the month.

Current demand, according to the Solili report, comes from logistics and e-commerce companies that seek to be close to the final consumer and increase the efficiency of delivery times and reduce transfer prices.

“One of the transactions was more than 20,000 in the Cuautitlán-Tepotzotlán-Tultitlán (CTT) corridor that are in distribution issues. Another transaction was for 10,000 square meters of a mixed component, that is, logistics, distribution and storage. One of them was from a retailer that expanded. He was already present in the Tepotzotlán corridor and decided to expand 10,500 square meters due to the demand he currently has in e-commerce, ”said Pablo López, director of analysis at Solili in an interview.

In Tepotzotán are the distribution centers of brands such as Mercado Libre, Amazon, Walmart, Elektra, Hasbro, among others.

Other entities in the country that have logistics corridors also saw more activity during the month, for example Monterrey, Guadalajara and Tijuana with increases of 48%, 13% and 11% respectively.

On the other hand, the industrial spaces focused on manufacturing are those that have seen their activity decrease due to the closure of operations.

In Querétaro there was a decrease in demand of approximately 71% in the comparison of April 2020 with respect to the same month of the previous year, however, it is estimated that during the months of May and June the demand for industrial space will pick up.