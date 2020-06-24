(Bloomberg) – Gasoline demand in the United States has rebounded to almost 80% of the level on the same dates last year, according to IIS Markit OPIS.

A survey of retail gasoline sales shows that demand at the end of the second week of June was 22% lower than the previous year’s levels, compared with a 49% decrease in mid-April. The rebound coincides with the easing of travel and gathering restrictions in most US states, although recent spikes in coronavirus cases in large states like Texas, California, and Florida have indicated the need of more blocks.

« We are seeing a ‘decontraction’ of demand as people return to their cars, » said IHS Markit Vice President Daniel Yergin.

The region known as the US Belt of the Sun has recorded a more pronounced recovery. Levels in Texas are only 18% below those of the previous year and in Florida they are 19% less. The Northeast has experienced a slower recovery. Demand in Massachusetts is a third lower than last year.

Drivers want to get back on the road, but « that will be offset by fewer commutes and more work from home, cancellation of sporting events, still high unemployment levels and possibly a second wave of the virus in the fall, » said Tom Kloza, Global Head of Energy Analysis for OPIS.

