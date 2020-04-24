The largest telephone operator in the country, Telefônica Vivo is betting that the home office will be a strong trend even after the pandemic. The company sees greater demand and believes that the Brazilian population will value broadband internet service even after the peak of the new coronavirus crisis. “I think it will be an opportunity that we can capture. (The demand) will grow in an organic way,” said Christian Gebara, president of Telefônica Vivo, in the series of live interviews “Economia na Quarantena”, this Thursday, 23 , at the Estadão.

According to Gebara, the company was already seen as a hub for the distribution of digital services and, due to the crisis, some projects were accelerated. “We will soon have partnerships with entertainment, delivery, financial services. And we will also work on telemedicine and distance education.”

The executive understands that it is not possible to have a single formula for the whole of Brazil in relation to isolation and says that the private sector needs to contribute so that the protocols adopted are viable so that people return gradually. “There is a desire to return, but it will be a very controlled ride.”

Social isolation has shown us that having broadband service is very important. Was Telefónica prepared to meet this demand?



Telefônica Vivo has been in the country for more than 20 years. What we have today in infrastructure is a reflection of what has been invested in the fixed and mobile network in recent years. Now and then, it is clear to all of us how essential this service is. The connection is speed, it is not what it was in the early days of the internet. Our bet is to invest, regardless of the economic cycle, and the trend is to move forward.

Within the measures that the government announced, there is a relaxation of payments for electricity and telephone. Is this affecting Vivo?



Several movements and measures have been taken. We, operators, work together and define several measures for the benefit of our consumers. Our services make it possible for people to study and work from home or to be in social isolation in the best possible way. We have released more data and video franchises and flexible forms of payment. Vivo’s customer can split the account ten times without charging interest and fines, we have extended the term for him to stay connected even if the account is late. The important thing at the moment is that the economy is turning. The payment is necessary because it will allow Vivo to continue operating and pay its suppliers and maintain jobs. We are in the Do Not Dismiss manifest. With the Provisional Measure of the government, which allowed the postponement of taxes, it helped us with cash and liquidity. This also allowed Vivo to advance the payment of suppliers in our chain to help them in this period.

Has there been a lot of bad debt since the crisis started?



We did not observe anything with a very relevant effect. There was a collection delay because people were accustomed to paying in bank or lottery. I think that our service, being essential, will be prioritized. Some services, such as distance learning and telemedicine, have accelerated. It is a reality that is here to stay.

With the greater release of broadband service, did Vivo advance in this market?



The most important thing at the moment is that as many people as possible can be connected. For operators, the main thing is to keep the service running. The networks had an important increase in the use of data, with a greater concentration of use at the same time, that we did not have before. We are not opponents now. Our enemy here, right now, is the coronavirus.

Remote service will become part of people’s daily lives. Companies that were afraid of the home office saw that operations continued remotely. Mr. see an opportunity for post-pandemic Vivo?



This is very much in line with the strategy we have so far. Vivo already had the home office implemented before the crisis. Everyone who did not have a technical job and in a store already did remote work in the company. It started with once a week and, last year, it started to be twice. After the crisis, in two days, we were able to put the tools so that people could work from home, including their own and third-party call centers. As we already did internally and we realized that this is a model of the present and the future, our solutions encompass a package of services so that companies are much more digitized – that they have all files in the cloud and maintain security. This was something that was already in our DNA. I think the demand is going to be much higher. People are not going to have a bad connection if they can afford a little more quality. I think it will be an opportunity that we can capture and it will grow in an organic way.

Telefônica Vivo is a Spanish company, one of the most affected countries. What has the group mirrored abroad to bring here and what has Brazil taught Spain?



The crisis came stronger in Spain before Brazil. We had a week or two of apprenticeship. Bringing the entire company into the home office was faster here than it had been there. The increase in the use of networks was also 40% to 50% in the first week – which was also a way to prepare for the beginning of isolation. We have the Telefônica Vivo Foundation, also reflecting what happened there, which opened its educational content to teachers and students. And the differences in cellular and fixed coverage in Brazil were also clear. Which can give us some learnings from the point of view of regulation. Today much is said about the lack of mobile internet coverage in the peripheries. But there is a very large bureaucracy for the installation of antennas in the country. Some cities have laws of more than ten years, which no longer reflect the reality of today. Porto Alegre, for example, has a law from last year, which allows for much greater cellular coverage. It should be a reference for the whole of Brazil.

Should São Paulo resume its activities from the 11th. Will Vivo follow this schedule, or will it be a little more conservative and keep people in the home office?



We closed all offices and the 1,500 stores that were all closed. In the past ten days, municipal and state decisions have resulted in reopening. We have been responding to legislation. There is a demand from customers for services, repairs or maintenance. People sometimes need some commercial help. We are following protocols such as distance, limited number of people in stores, use of masks and alcohol gel always present in places where there is contact with the customer. We are following protocols, such as that of Fiesp, and Comunitas, which is helping some other States in this return. The biggest impact will be in São Paulo, where we have the largest concentration of people. We will not be able to return to work in normal conditions as long as the situation is the current one or a little better. Perhaps the home office, which was twice a week, will be expanded to three or four, we must schedule people to work. Looking at everything that is being published, we will choose the protocols that are safer for our employees and customers.

Do you have a project that Vivo had to anticipate to cope with the demand for internet in the pandemic?



We already saw Vivo as a hub for distributing digital services. The idea is to sell the connection with other services, both for individuals and companies. Some projects are accelerating. We will soon have partnerships with entertainment, delivery, financial services. And we are also going to work on telemedicine and distance education. On the corporate side, we consolidate partnerships for cloud and security services. We managed to exchange fixed computers for laptops in companies. It does not radically change what we already did, but it is accelerating.

In Brazil, we saw a lot of noise between federal, state and municipal governments. Mr. do you think we have managed this health x economy equation so far?



Vivo is trying to contribute. We are a national company with a local presence. We have to comply with local regulations. It is very difficult to have a successful formula for this pandemic. Brazil has a continental size. I think that all spheres of government want to follow is to monitor the number of people infected and the beds available in ICUs. That formula has to be followed. We have a great presence in Amazonas, as we are leaders in this state, where the situation was dramatic. The reality of cities is diverse, and you cannot have a single formula for the whole of Brazil. The private sector needs to contribute so that the protocols adopted are viable so that we can all return. There is a desire to return, but it will be a very controlled one.

What lessons does this crisis leave us?



I think global vulnerability first. The boundaries that we imagined to have do not exist. The need for collaboration is increasing. This is repeated in the daily lives of all of us. It creates another vision for society. And it shows us that things that seemed unfeasible are viable. Was it possible to imagine releasing a company working on video and serving no less than 100 million customers? It seemed not, but we saw that it is possible.

